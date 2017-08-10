Play

Dramatic CCTV footage revealed a rather disturbing incident in London recently. A 33-year old woman narrowly avoided serious injury after being knocked down by a jogger right in front of an oncoming bus.

The vehicle was forced to swerve into a nearby lane to avoid a major accident.

The investigating officer from London police, Sergeant Mat Knowles, said, “The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road. It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle.”

Thankfully for her, the bus stopped at that point and kind passengers helped the woman. She sustained minor injuries from the incident that took place on Friday, May 5. According to officers, the jogger actually passed by 15 minutes later and the victim even tried to talk to him, but “he did not acknowledge her”.

Authorities have appealed to the public to reach out with information if they recognise the jogger from the CCTV footage. He has been described as white in his early to mid-30s, with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time of the incident, he was dressed in a light grey T-shirt and dark blue shorts.