A video (above) that has gone viral on Facebook shows ardent Game of Thrones fans watching the latest episode with bated breath in a pub (location unknown). In particular, the clip captures the people’s reaction to the Loot Train sequence, which ended with a cliffhanger.

Watching the nail-biting episode, the fans cheered on at every pivotal moment from the sequence. Whether it was the incoming horde of Dothraki riders charging at the Lannister army, the Mother of Dragons swooping in on Drogon’s back, or Drogon setting the battlefield on fire and turning everything (and everyone) to ash, the fans screamed and cheered in triumph.

Clearly, it was a battle that they had not anticipated, and they howled and clapped throughout (including the bartender). Wide-eyed fans watched, biting their nails and holding their breath, as Jaime rode his horse towards Dany, and an injured Drogon, with a spear in his good hand.

Facebook users are still looking for the owner of the pub, and the description of the video reads, “Lets credit the owner. If you know the business or owner, please pop them in the comments.”