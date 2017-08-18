Some NRI families can go to great lengths to make their weddings as desi and “exotic” as possible. One such bunch in Brampton, Canada, made a grand entry (above) at a wedding venue on rickshaws, and a decked up car, with the pièce de résistance being the groom in a tractor.

Instead of the mustard fields of Punjab in the background, however, there is a row of sombre, stately grey-brown bungalows . But no matter, the Punjabi music blaring from the loudspeakers makes up for the lack of ambience, while the wedding party, dressed in shiny Indian outfits, fervently waves flags to announce their flashy arrival.