Perhaps the most lively weather broadcast in recent times saw a giant seagull hijack the anchor’s script and perch upon the station’s live skyline camera. “I won’t let him distract me though,” said Tara Jean Stevens, co-host of the Canadian morning show Vancouver’s Breakfast Television.

It was a promise made in vain, because she burst into giggles several times while talking about the heatwave in Canada. She later called it “one of the greatest moments in my broadcasting career.”

As it turned out, she got to relive the memorable moment. Just a couple of days later, the seagull decided to drop by again, much to the amusement of Stevens and her co-host.