Watch: The most thrilling videos that you’ve probably never seen, all together in under five minutes
Pure and undiluted satisfaction.
It is described as “the most physically, mentally and spiritually satisfying video I have ever seen” on Twitter by a user, Gilderoy Lockhart, whose post has been retweeted more than 60,000 times and been liked by nearly twice as many people.
The popularity of the video is not without reason: in just five minutes, it features dozens of wow-worthy moments. It is a compilation of thrilling clips – a man on a three-wheeled bike suddenly swerves but regains his balance expertly, a little boy hits a golf ball which lands perfectly in his father’s mouth, a man jumps from one end of a swimming pool and lands beautifully on the other side, another one does a cartwheel from one skateboard to another, while one man does an inspiring somersault atop an elephant’s trunk.
All the undiluted action is related to some sort of sport – skating, surfing, wall-climbing, kayaking, rollerblading, kickboxing – and will keep you at the edge of your seat from the start to the finish line.