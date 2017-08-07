This is the most physically, mentally and spiritually satisfying video I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/R37wyncYIy — Gilderoy Lockhart (@marcazette) August 4, 2017

It is described as “the most physically, mentally and spiritually satisfying video I have ever seen” on Twitter by a user, Gilderoy Lockhart, whose post has been retweeted more than 60,000 times and been liked by nearly twice as many people.

The popularity of the video is not without reason: in just five minutes, it features dozens of wow-worthy moments. It is a compilation of thrilling clips – a man on a three-wheeled bike suddenly swerves but regains his balance expertly, a little boy hits a golf ball which lands perfectly in his father’s mouth, a man jumps from one end of a swimming pool and lands beautifully on the other side, another one does a cartwheel from one skateboard to another, while one man does an inspiring somersault atop an elephant’s trunk.

All the undiluted action is related to some sort of sport – skating, surfing, wall-climbing, kayaking, rollerblading, kickboxing – and will keep you at the edge of your seat from the start to the finish line.