AWESOME @GoPro footage of a curious 12' shark from yesterday's white shark research trip taken by @MassDMF's Dr. Skomal working with us. pic.twitter.com/V8ZSS8LSZP — Atlantic White Shark (@A_WhiteShark) August 1, 2017

Off the coast of Massachusetts in the US, scientist Dr Greg Skomal was filming Great White Sharks while on an expedition with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. Near Cape Cod, his GoPro camera captured a heart-in-the-mouth moment...a 12-foot long shark swimming up towards him, mouth wide open.

In the clip (above), the shark can be seen circling around in the water, rushing towards the GoPro to attack it, giving us a full view of its jagged teeth and tongue wrinkles up-close. Luckily, the camera survived with the underwater footage.