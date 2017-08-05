🔴 شاهد ...

A Jordanian political expert, appearing live for a serious Al-Jazeera interview on Skype, found himself caught with his pants down after a behind-the-scenes video (above) revealed what was clearly not meant for public consumption.

Majid Asfour, the former editor-in-chief of a Jordanian newspaper Al Rai Arabic, was being interviewed on Skype by the Qatar news network regarding a shooting at the Israeli embassy in Amman last month. His son, Manaf, recorded the 13-second video which pans from the interview live on television to the living room sofa, where Asfour sits with a laptop sporting proper formal wear – blazer, shirt and tie – but no trousers. He propped up the laptop with two pillows to hide the discrepancy in his attire.

His son uploaded the video to show his friends, but it instantly went viral on social media. Asfour told the Jordan Times, “The temperature in Amman was above 30 degrees Celsius and I was at home, so I decided to wear a jacket, a shirt and go on air like this.” He said jokingingly that he has been working in the media and politics for many years and written hundreds of articles, even being jailed once, but this was the first time he had received such popularity.