In a brazen show of frustration, a man filmed the dilapidated road that he was driving on because he is aghast at the number of potholes he encounters. In the video (above), this man shares his misery with the world (NSFW, use of headphones recommended).

In a fit of rage, he grumbles, screams and curses, left right and centre. He even says the condition of the road looks like it’s a war-zone. Hurling profanities for most of the video, possibly, helped him vent against the “worst f*cking road in America”, as he calls it. In under three minutes, this man has encapsulated what every Indian feels while driving on pothole-filled roads.