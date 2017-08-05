Play

Even a “light-hearted take” on the country’s political leaders come with a long disclaimer these days. As does stand-up comedian Vipul Goyal’s act (above) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent tax reforms.

Insisting that he’s a big fan of “Modiji’s”, the stand-up comic took several digs nevertheless at the government’s move to increase indirect taxes – specifically, from the 12.36% Service Tax to the 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST).

He blamed the increase in tax on Modi’s oratory skills, suggesting that his speeches are essentially emotional honey-traps that force Indians to pay more taxes. “Then he goes away for three-four months. #wanderlust #serendipity.” He added, much to the relish of the audience: “Whenever Modi comes, he takes away something. He is basically Crime Master Gogo of the tax world,” referring to an iconic character from the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna.

Not just Modi, Goyal also takes on Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Arvind Kejriwal. No partisanship in his humour.