Coldplay paid a solemn tribute to Linkin Park’s late frontman Chester Bennington at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA. The concert, held on Monday, launched the group’s North American tour.

Chris Martin, the vocalist of the British band, took a moment during the concert to play a haunting, melancholic version of the band’s song Crawling from their 2000 debut album Hybrid Theory. He played a stripped down, piano solo cover of the song (above), which he dedicated to “anyone who’s missing someone”.

He started off on the wrong note, literally, but restarted the song, saying he wanted to get it right, since it would likely end up on YouTube. Mike Shinoda, a member of Linkin Park, said the cover “sounded beautiful”.

The tribute comes nearly a month after Bennington committed suicide, on his late friend and fellow musician Chris Cornell’s birthday.