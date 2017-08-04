Play

California Democrat Maxine Waters’ exchange with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin repeatedly using the phrase “reclaiming my time” went viral last week. Now actor and singer Mykal Kilgor’s gospel rendition of the phrase (above), a fabulous solo acapella – which sounds just like a choir – has gone viral too. The lyrics of the song go: “You wanna talk about the things I’ve done but I’m ‘Reclaiming My Time’!”

Kilgor wrote in the YouTube description: “Our beloved ‘Auntie’ Maxine Waters laid this sermon down so good that I had to sign about it. Whenever anybody tries to distract me or block me (even with praise or platitudes) I’m gonna have to let them know that I’m Reclaiming My Time!”

It all began when Mnuchin was trying to stall answering Waters’s questions regarding United States President Donald Trump’s financial ties to Russian banks at the House Financial Services Committee hearing on July 27. He tried to fill the time by either complimenting the Congresswoman or stating formalities, which Waters firmly kept interrupting, asserting that she was “reclaiming my time”.

Though the phrase is part of House floor procedure, Waters’s consistent anti-Trump stance has made it the de-facto anthem of the progressives, the women, the LGBT community and other minorities in the country. And as a natural progression, it has also become a popular internet meme for people reclaiming their time.

Reclaiming My Time: a Collection of Essays on Black Women Who are Sick of White Men's Mediocrity — Professor Boynton (@ADBoyntonII) July 28, 2017

Push Alert: Trump just—



Me: RECLAIMING. MY. TIME. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) July 29, 2017

Another musician, Adam Joseph, used the original recording (below) to create a catchy remix of the song, which also attracted attention on social media.