Play

It’s one way to pay a tribute to a former President of India. To commemorate the second anniversary of former president APJ Abdul Kalam’s death, a soulful tribute titled Kalam Salaam has been released. Composed by Mohamaad Ghibran and written by National Award-winning lyricist Vairamuthu, the song was released in Tamil, with renditions in Telugu and Hindi too.

In the music video (above) directed by Vasanth S Sai, a young man travels the length and breadth of the country, carrying around an antique pocket watch, with a picture inside that lights up everyone’s eyes. He meets dozens of people on his journey, traversing deserts, mountains, rivers and oceans, across cities and villages, passing on the legacy of Kalam as the “People’s President”. Everyone automatically salutes in respect. Said Ghibran: “Kalam inspired the youth to dream. This anthem will leave a positive impact in the minds of students.”

Listen to the Telugu and the Hindi versions of the song:

Play