[Warning: This video has disturbing images.]

Eighteen-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was live-streaming herself on Instagram while driving, when her car swerved and overturned in a field in California. Her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline, who was sitting in the back seat without a seatbelt, was thrown out of the Buick onto the field, where she died.

Her elder sister, instead of calling for help, continued to live stream the incident on Instagram, even positioning the camera to capture her sister’s dead body while she apologised to her.

“I **** love my sister to death. I don’t give a ****. We about to die. This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us but it just did,” she says in the disturbing video (above) in a disturbingly calm and insensitive manner. “Jacqueline, please wake up. This is the last thing I wanted to happen...I killed my sister, but I don’t care. I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry, baby. Imma hold it down...rest in peace, sweetie.”

Sanchez has been arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving under intoxication. Another passenger in the car, Manuela Seja, suffered a major leg injury. However, she chose not to blame Sanchez for the accident. “It’s all affected by social media,” she said in an interview. “That’s what life is now. And it’s going to advance more and more. That’s what it’s going to be about.”