The catchy Marathi song Sonu has quickly acquired a number of satirical lives on the internet in the last few weeks – starting with the much-talked about controversial version by radio jockey Malishka, which criticised Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Shiv Sena for the condition of Mumbai’s roads.

The newest version to join the mix, and the most political, comes from Pakistan.

Karachi Vynz, a group of comedians, has turned the number into a parody to reflect the current political goings-on in Pakistan. Their version of the song (video above) takes a dig at Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who the Supreme Court disqualified from office on July 28 due to corruption charges against him and his family in the Panama Papers case. The song was posted shortly after Sharif resigned, and has garnered more than a million views since.

The video features the comedians standing around in a swimming pool, singing: “Immu, hame aap pe bharosa sahi thaa” which translates to “We were right to trust you, Immu.” Immu refers to Imran Khan, President of the political party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI). The song celebrates Khan for pursuing corruption charges against Sharif.