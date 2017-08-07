Play

Bangladesh has the fourth-highest rate of child marriage in the world. Though the numbers have reportedly declined in the last three years – it is still a critical issue in the country with a 43% rate of child marriage.

To build better awareness about ending the tradition of child marriage, a nationwide campaign, “Raise the Beat” was launched on July 31 by the country’s Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, developed with the support of UNICEF, UNFPA and Government of Canada.

The videos above and below are part of the campaign against child marriage. In both the videos, parents attempting to marry their young girls off, in different situations, are taken on by protesting voices and a beat that gathers power as more join in. The message: “Raise your voice to the beat. Put an end to child marriage.”

A 109 helpline was also launched by the ministry as part of the campaign.