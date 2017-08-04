A reporter from the Turkish TV channel ANews has taken the spirit of ground reportage to a new high. While covering the recent hailstorms in Istanbul, she stood outdoors and reported live, while golf ball-sized hail poured down on her relentlessly. She began her broadcast (in Turkish) earnestly: “I apologise to our viewers as I can barely stand up.”

Enduring the extreme weather, when it looked as if she might be blown away by the strong wind, she continued to report what was plain to see: “The ice is hitting us on the head! It is dark as night in Istanbul. I have difficulties in walking.”

In the middle of her broadcast, someone handed her an umbrella. The anchor back in the studio who was asking her questions finally advised her to get somewhere safe. “We only need to hear the weather, I can even hear the sound from the studio,” the anchor said.