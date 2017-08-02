Play

From Michigan, USA, comes the heartbreaking story of marine veteran Lance Corporal Jeff DeYoung and his comrade-in-arms Cena. The 10-year-old black Labrador was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone cancer, and it was with a heavy heart that DeYoung decided to put him down.

But not before Cena was honoured for being a brave US Marine on the field of battle (video above). He served in Afghanistan for six months alongside DeYoung, and that is where their friendship and brotherhood blossomed. They had each other’s back through the hardships, and even transitioned back to civilian life together. DeYoung put together a tribute with the help of family, friends and even strangers.

When it was time for to finally say goodbye, Jeff carried Cena on-board the ship where the veterinarian was waiting for him.