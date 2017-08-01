When Germany-based Veena player Olivia Thanapalasingham uploaded a cover of AR Rahman’s Saarattu Vandiyila from the film Kaatru Veliyidai, she did it purely for the love of music. But Olivia keeps up with Rahman’s intricately composed melody so skillfully, never missing a beat, that the version has won over fans online.

In fact, Rahman himself approved of the rendition, and shared it on his Facebook page.

The film Kaatru Veliyadai brought together the celebrated director-composer pair of Mani Ratnam and Rahman again in April 2017. Here’s Rahman’s original song, that got Thanapalasingham’s all the online love: