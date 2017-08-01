Play

Bored with current fashion trends? Actor and comedian Mallika Dua has some special tips that are sure to spruce up your wardrobe and your sense of fashion.

The comic artist, known for fashioning characters for her videos based on Delhi stereotypes such as “Tinder Aunty” or “Makeup Didi”, decodes in her new sketch (video above), four precious fashion trends as the very helpful “Shagz”. So Tip #1 on the trend of chokers has her holding forth on how to ditch the usual boring designs to make a DIY choker with the help of her “best buddy Gabru” – her pet dog’s...collar.

Impressed? Don’t miss her secret to slaying the denim on denim on demin on demin on demin trend. It’s nothing you will find in a fashion magazine, ever. She also has a very off-mainstream perspective on the trend of brooches, sporting an outfit with a wide-ranging variety: “On my kidney is Shin Chan (brooch), on my abdomen is naughty naughty Mickey (Mouse), on my lungs is Doraemon, and on my thighs, a random bhaiya ji.” If that’s not hip enough, you will also pick up the right way to use “Bobby Deol pins”, and be ever party ready.