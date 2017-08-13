Watch: As an Independence Day gift, an Indian A Capella group sings the Pakistani national anthem
‘Pak Sarzamin’ is sung by Voxchord for August 14, when Pakistan turns 70.
As both India and Pakistan gear up to celebrate their Independence Days, a music group in India has made a warm gesture to forge stronger cross-border friendship. Members of Voxchord have released (above) an A Capella version of Pakistan’s national anthem Pak Sarzamin.
The song starts with a message that reads: “This is our way of wishing you, ‘Happy Birthday Pakistan’”. It is followed by a quick montage of the band members holding up placards that emphasise their reasons. They describe Pak Sarzamin as: “a song about faith, pride and grandeur, of power, progress and perfection.”
Voxchord makes skilful use of the A Capella technique to create a version which gives heavy emphasis to the stirring lyrics, which are primarily in Urdu, with shades of Persian poetic vocabulary.