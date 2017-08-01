Play

Brothers Vittorio and Ivan Lafore were arrested by the police near Turin, Italy, for robbing dozens of ATMs of cash worth more $115,000.

What makes them stand out? They were wearing masks of United States President Donald Trumps during all their robberies.

It appears the brothers, aged 26 and 30, are fond of Hollywood films, as they took inspiration from not one, but two films while planning their theft. The surveillance footage (above) shows one of the masked robbers covering the cameras in a bank and planting an explosive. He gets away just in time before the blast. The men are then shown running to the getaway car.

The idea behind wearing Donald Trump masks seems inspired from the 1991 film Point Break starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, in which a gang of men rob banks wearing masks of ex-US Presidents. The police, however, cited a different film as the source of inspiration. The police statement said, as reported by Reuters, “Inspired by the 1997 film The Jackal, whose protagonist – played by Bruce Willis – changes the colour of his car because police are in pursuit, the two brothers painted their (white) Mercedes black.”

However, the lofty inspirations seemed to have failed them, as they couldn’t really get away with their grand plans.