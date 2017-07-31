Play

Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who have become the controversial faces of student activism in India today.

They appeared recently on comedian Kunal Kamra’s show “Shut Up Ya Kunal” for a “constructive, fun and non-seditious chat...while critiquing the current state of Indian media.” And that’s exactly what they did.

For a change, both student activists were able to discuss with ease and comfort the problems that need to be addressed in the country – minimum wages, feminism, nationalism, freedom of expression, reservation, equality and more – without being shouted down.

Mentioning the death threats they receive on a daily basis through fake social media accounts, they joked about how their abusers need to form a union and fight for minimum wages.