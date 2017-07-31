Play

Goats with disabled limbs having a field day on wheeled carts and with prosthetic legs have become a common sight in an American rescue and shelter facility called Goats of Anarchy.

The New Jersey-based non-profit organisation’s Instagram page describes it as a “special needs baby goat rescue”, and has over five lakh followers. This page is filled with more than 3,000 pictures and videos of goats playing, taking walks on wheeled carts, lying about in trendy clothes, headgear and eye masks, and even sharing a playroom with kittens.

“Goats just wanna have fun”, states the popular page – and by developing walking aids the the organisation seems to be ensuring just that.

Is that fun Lyla? A post shared by Goats of Anarchy (@goatsofanarchy) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

In the last few years in India, too, there have been cases of injured animals getting to use walking aids.