Billy and Emily England started rollerskating at the age of eight and five respectively, when their mother initiated the siblings into a hobby she thought they could share. But the duo has taken the pastime to a whole new level. In a clip “leaked” by America’s Got Talent (above), we are treated to a feat never seen before.

So dramatic is their rollerskating routine that the audience and the judges seem to be caught on the edge of their seats. At one point, Emily is energetically swayed around by Billy in circles while she grabs his beard. Hoots and screams from those watching the act follow.

The siblings’ appearance on Britain’s Got Talent two years ago caused quite a stir as well.

So impressed was judge Simon Cowell on Britain’s Got Talent that he made sure the duo made an appearance on American television as well. Here’s a clip of their initial performance on America’s Got Talent: