#WATCH Verbal spat outside Maharashtra assembly between AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan and BJP MLA Raj Purohit over #VandeMataram pic.twitter.com/bGV34AXIMl — ANI (@ANI_news) July 28, 2017

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Waris Pathan and BJP MLA Raj Purohit allowed a conflict of ideas to escalate into a shouting match outside the Maharashtra Assembly this week.

In the video above, Purohit is heard insisting on the usage of “Vande Mataram” to which Pathan responds by shouting, “Jai Hind!” and “Hindustan Zindabad.”

Towards the end of the clip, both leaders end up incoherently screaming out their preferred slogans. The BJP MLA then tells the AIMIM leader that if he has a problem with saying “Vande Mataram”, he should “go to Pakistan.”

This ugly spat took place after the Madras High Court ruled that Vande Mataram must be played in all schools, colleges and universities in the state at least once a week.

The Hindustan Times reported that Purohit has demanded that this rule be imposed in all schools and colleges of Maharashtra, while Pathan and Abu Asim Azmi of the Samajwadi Party have reportedly said that such a move is “against their religion”.