A family in Vadodara, Gujarat, had an unlikely trespasser recently – a four-and-a-half feet long crocodile. How did it land on a residential property? Due to the floods in Gujarat, the waters overflowing from the rivers seem to have carried the crocodile out of its habitat. The reptile is believed to have come from the Vishwamitri river, which flows through the heart of Vadodara.

In the video (above), the reptile can be seen lounging in the rain-soaked compound of the house. Later, it was caught by forest officials and released into the same river.

Gujarat has one of the largest populations of crocodiles in India. Vadodara, in fact, is often called the crocodile capital of Gujarat as three rivers with a significant number of crocodiles – the Narmada, the Vishwamitri, and the Mahi – all pass through the city. According to a 2015 Census by the forest department, the Vishwamitri river alone was home to 260 crocodiles.