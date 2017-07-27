Play

Angered by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s dramatic abandoning of his alliance partners – Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress – to join hands with the BJP to form the government in Bihar, RJD workers blocked a major bridge in Bihar in protest.

The furious gathering blocked the Mahatma Gandhi Setu, which connects Bihar’s capital city Patna in the south to the state’s northern region, and shouted slogans against Kumar (video above). Built over the Ganges, the bridge is an important link and also the longest river-bridge in India.

Later on Thursday, the protesting RJD workers also attacked the District Magistrate of Saran district in the state.