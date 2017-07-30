Play

The well-loved television host James Corden – the face of the The Late Late Show on CBS – is best known for his segment Carpool Karaoke and his musical inclinations. He chose to respond to United States President Donald Trump’s decision to ban transgenders from the military doing what he does best – a song-and-dance routine.

But it isn’t just any song-and-dance routine. “Trans-women who only want to serve, trans-men who want rights we all deserve,” he croons in the number titled L-G-B-T, which is set to the tune of the iconic jazz number L-O-V-E. Everything about the quietly flamboyant number – the choreography, lyrics and even his passive aggressive mannerisms – is on target. “Trump wants to seem like a manly man, overcompensating for his tiny...hands,” Corden sings cheekily. He sings on:

“L, he doesn’t care for lesbians

G, he think two men should just be friends

B, to his dumb knowledge, is just a phase in college

T, he finds confusing, so the Army’s now refusing”

Here’s the inspiration to the tune, originally written by Bert Kaempfert and Milt Gabler and sung by singer-pianist Nat King Cole.