The Tibetan struggle against China has seen the death of another death in India. On July 14, 19-year-old Pawo Tenzin Choeying set himself on fire at the Central University for Tibetan Studies in Varanasi, where he was a student. He died on July 22.

In the video (above), a large gathering of mourners is seen carrying Choeying’s coffin through Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, the headquarters of the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile in India. “We are (also) proud of this young person’s sacrifice for his country, for Tibet. But it’s an appeal to the youngsters-in-exile to remember that there are many more options that we have to serve the movement,” said a Tibetan activist attending the funeral held on July 26. His mortal remains can later be seen being consigned to flames amid sounds of Buddhist chants.

Self-immolations are a part of Tibet’s “Middle Way Approach” – peacefully seeking genuine autonomy within the People’s Republic of China, instead of demanding complete independence. It was proposed to the Chinese government in 2008 by Tibetan activists and since then 146 Tibetans have killed themselves as a way of peaceful protest againt the denial of their demands by the Chinese authorities.