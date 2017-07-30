Play

Just as the dust seemed to have settled on the controversy surrounding Red FM Radio Jockey Malishka, she released an official video statement (above). She was responding to the heavy brickbats (and praise) she received for her parody roasting Mumbai’s civic authorities over the condition of the roads in the city.

In a passionate statement, she talked about her journey so far, linked closely with the monsoon, from her first radio show in 2005 to being branded “Mumbai ki Raani” by her fans. Mumbaikars have loved and supported her for always being candid and speaking her mind, she said, and for actively engaging listeners and the administration to make Mumbai a better place to live in. She emphasised that she often appreciated the work done by the authorities, while also pulling them up when they didn’t. The only difference this time, she said, was that the song went viral, and the situation thus spun out of control.

Why did Sonu Song Pothole Mix With Malishka (below), with around 7 million views and counting, go viral? It had touched her listeners in a way nothing had ever before, she believed. “There’s no city better than Mumbai, there are no citizens better than Mumbaikars,” she said, before thanking the city and the country for the support she has received during this entire fiasco.