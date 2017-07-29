Play

Music composer Dossmode’s music video (above), The Nation Wants to Know, takes on news anchor Arnab Goswami over his trademark aggressive style which he continues to flaunt on his new channel, Republic. The song is a satirical take on the in-your-face nature of television news today, specifically focusing on Goswami, who is considered to be largely responsible for the current trend.

The funky video sounds like a catchy 1980s Bollywood disco number with retro-style animation by Praveen Jude Brown. It features “Yo Yo Yoswami” and his “Rip Pub Lic”, “Mr Aam” as the aadmi and “Topi-Ji” as a running neta (literally).

“It’s an ode to the in-your-faceness, the loud decibels, the very nature of it (news broadcasting) that ‘sells’ current affairs, tragedies and calamities – all in the name of ‘breaking news’... Yes, the nation probably wants to know, but does it really ask to be verbally and visually assaulted thus in its living rooms? Being updated about the world around us is one thing, to be bombarded by it, minute after minute, is quite another. We are merely pondering over this, all in good humour of course,” says the description of the video. Aarti R Shetty’s lyrics aptly put across this point.