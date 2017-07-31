Play

The Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary has often been described as a “real ocean of green paradise on Earth”. An accurate description, proves a short documentary (above) by Anoko Mega, who has documented on film the various facets of North East India.

Birds chirp invitingly as viewers are taken through the breathtaking expanse and panoramic landscapes of the 282-square-kilometre sanctuary in just over eight minutes. The wildlife sanctuary in Lower Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, is home to about 136 species of mammals, over 200 species of birds, 232 species of butterflies as well as snakes, fish and other flora and fauna.

The region’s USP is that it is virtually untouched. Within its lush green forests – from tropical evergreen to temperate coniferous – and rugged mountains, dotted with stunning natural lakes, thrives this wealth of wildlife, making it a popular spot for tourists and scientists alike.

The sanctuary has also become an attraction for hunters and poachers, leading to a decline in certain species. The documentary puts on record the struggle faced by the forest officials in curbing the illegal practices and the impact on the wildlife. The documentary serves an important reminder on the ills of exploiting forests for their natural resources. We need to leave nature as it is.