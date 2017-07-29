Imagine if you woke up one morning to find Wonder Woman lead Gal Gadot lying next to you. Turns out a little bit of creative editing can indeed make such a wonder happen.

A die-hard fan of Gadot, in the video (above), has very aesthetically inserted himself into a promotional video for the clothing line Castro, featuring the newly popular actress. His short yet strategic appearances make it seem like Gadot is indeed frolicking around the world with him.

In the fantasy video, he makes her a cup of tea in the morning. They share many romantic moments while biking around the city and even have a bit of fun when she pushes him into a swimming pool. The camera angles (of the original video) make this make-believe world seem rather authentic. Check out the original advertisement by Castro here: