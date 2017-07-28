Play

There has been un unhappy proliferation of reports of Africans being beaten up in India after being labelled as drug-dealers and even cannibals. This video (above) by The Visual Radio is a satirical commentary on the lives of Africans in India, and the overt racism they face every day.

Even when the protagonist is just walking down the road, he is greeted by unwelcoming looks of suspicion and disgust, with mothers warning their children, “He kidnaps little children like you, let’s go!”

Because no one is willing to rent out houses, he ends up sleeping on the road. He is called names and harassed by the police, while he sees women from his country “feel secure and respected like every Indian girl.” You know just how “secure” and “respected”.

Watch out for the end, where the protagonist talks about his love for Indians (not really). “This place has given me so many memories to cherish that it hurts when people say it’s racism,” he says, right before the surprise ending (which shouldn’t be a surprise).