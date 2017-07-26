Play

The rescue operations in flood-hit Gujarat are on in full swing. The video (above) shows a man waiting for help atop an electric pole, having climbed up there to keep from being washed away by the swelling, muddy floodwaters in Gujarat’s Dhanera Tehsil. An IAF chopper appears above him, dropping a rope, and he makes a slow, suspense-filled ascent, finally helped into the helicopter by the Air Force officers.

Gujarat is witnessing a wave of floods that have displaced about 7,000 people, disrupted rail and road transport, and led to the overflowing of two dams in the state’s Banaskantha district.

Nearly a dozen teams of the National Disaster Relief Force and at least four MI-17V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force have launched rescue operations in the flooded state.