You know how in Hinglish “Sorry, what did you say?” simply becomes “Hain?” The video above brings out the fun disparities between proper English and Malaysian English. Also known as “Manglish”.

Just like Hinglish, Manglish is similar in its minimalistic, rather lazy approach to the English language. Expressive sounds and varying volumes replace diction, while grammar is dismissed entirely and sentences frequently end with sounds like “na”, “ya” or “eh”. So “Thank you so much” becomes “eh Thank you haan” and “Your car is very nice” transforms into “your car very nice ah”.

Both languages also display a flair for sarcasm. Consider how “It’s been so long since I met you, how are you?” turns into “Eh haven’t died yet ah?”. And “I told you this would happen” translates to “very good”, accompanied by slow clapping. Funny much?

And don’t miss the similarity between the kissing-like sound made to beckon someone by Mumbaikars and Malaysians freely, which would be seen as very vulgar elsewhere. “Come here” or “Excuse me” simply seem too complicated to use.