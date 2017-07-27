Play

The renowned scientist Yash Pal, who died on Monday in Noida at the age of 90, was not just revered in his field but was also a vastly popular communicator, known to laypeople most notably for Turning Point, his widely watched science show on Doordarshan.

A 41-minute documentary (above) produced by Jamia Millia and directed by Yousuf Saeed pays tribute to his career in science and education. He made significant contributions in the field of cosmic rays, high-energy physics, satellite technology and astrophysics, and, equally significantly, he made science child-friendly.

Through Turning Point, he reached out to lakhs of children across India to explain complex scientific concepts in simple terms, becoming a household name in the process.