Torrential rains in Myanmar since early July has caused massive floods in the country, displacing more than 100,000 people. Amidst the crisis, dramatic footage (above) showing a riverside Buddhist pagoda sinking into the floodwaters has emerged.

Onlookers can be heard wailing as they watch the temple being swallowed up till the tip of its golden dome disappears under the water. According to U Pyinnya Linkkara, a monk at the pagoda who filmed the footage, the pagoda collapsed on July 20. When it was built in 2009, it was at a considerable distance from the river. “Year by year, the river has eroded the land and now the pagoda has fallen into the river,” he said.

A number of riverside villages have been washed away as well, and villagers are now afraid to live in the area, Linkkara added. At least two people have already died in the floods. According to a United Nations Risk model, Myanmar is the “most at risk” country in Asia, as it is vulnerable to a wide range of natural hazards, including floods, cyclones, earthquakes, landslides and tsunamis.