Play

Two Indian met set out on a 60-day cycling trip from Mumbai to Bangkok, not knowing how this would affect them. But Prashant Madan and Chidambaram Vijay Kumar had no experience whatsoever in endurance cycling.

Not only did they make the trip, they also filmed it. Letters To My Son (above) is an amalgamation of everything they learnt and experienced during this journey. It’s directed by Madan, who describes it as “a presentation of their ambitions, experiences and indeed ...their lessons.”

The short film, put together in the style of Sergei Eisenstein’s montages, covers the 5,883-km journey across varying landscapes and unpredictable weather. It also shares the heartfelt, poignant message of never giving up on one’s dreams, and of enjoying every minute of the journey rather than mindlessly rushing to the end.