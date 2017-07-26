Play

For four boys on Daman and Diu’s Nagoa beach, a selfie with the sea as the backdrop tragically became their last picture ever. The incident is being seen as a case of selfie death, typically caused by losing attentiveness to one’s surroundings while clicking a selfie.

In the video (above), the four boys can be seen absorbed in clicking selfies while violent waves crash on the rocks they are sitting on. Moments later, they can be seen struggling to keep afloat as the strong current and giant waves engulf them and carry them away.

Over 60% of the world’s selfie deaths happen in India, according to a study by Carnegie Mellon University and Indraprastha Institute of Information, Delhi.