Play

Hodor’s death came as a big blow to every patron of HBO’s cult TV series Game of Thrones. With teary eyes, people watched him guard the door against the White Walkers, repeating his name – a portmanteau of “hold the door” – in his last heart-breaking scene in the Season 6 finale.

But that wasn’t the end of Kristian Nairn’s portrayal of the beloved character. He’s back, this time as a KFC server who has to face the onslaught of hungry customers at lunchtime. The impatient hordes, no less terrifying than the White Walkers, surround him, demanding “chicken with fries”. Nairn worriedly turns his back to them, repeating “chicken with fries” over and over, in typical Hodor fashion. The commercial then introduces a clever twist to reveal its product, as you can watch in the video (above).

But many fans agreed that, even though it’s been a year since Hodor’s on-screen death, the advertisement parodying his character came “too soon”.

Lunchtime is Coming – taking off on the show’s tagline “Winter is coming” – was released earlier in July, and comes a few months after Sodastream’s Game of Thrones inspired commercial Shame or Glory (below).