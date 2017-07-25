Play

“Oh Dilpreeto, tune mera dil hai to ye jeeto, tere leyin gaunga mai to geeto, tu meri ho jaa sweeto, ohhh Dilpreeto!” goes the cheeky Punjabi parody of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s mega-blockbuster song Despacito, joining a list of parodies.

The parody (above) shows two Punjabi men on a scooter pursuing a woman ‘Dilpreeto’. who promptly tells them to stop following her. The two, resilient as ever, try to woo her with a sequence that closely mimics the original video. They sing of their Punjabi swag, hilariously reminding her that “Swimming karke pehen ke hum to speedo, mere aage sab ladke mosquito, keh de haan, I’m very dheeto, ohh Dilpreeto!”

This Punjabi version by Old Delhi Films, however, is closer to real life than the original video. Instead of being taken in by their charms, the girl gets frustrated with their antics resulting in her slapping one of the men. And again, true to the image of stereotypical Indian men, they remain undeterred – they console each other, reminding themselves there are more women to pursue, and continue to sing, “Oh Harpreeto, oh Gurpreeto, oh Paramjeeto, o meri saari jeeetooon...”