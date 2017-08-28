Watch: If the classic ‘The Sound of Silence’ was written for Trump, this is how funny it would sound
In this musical parody, Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘The Sound of Silence’ becomes ‘Confounds the Science’.
After parodies of The Simpsons, Game of Thrones and an opera rendition that took down United States President Donald Trump, a musical one based on America’s great folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel’s The Sound of Silence is climbing the popularity charts very quickly. The video (above) posted by Parody Project, that has cleverly reworked the legendary track as Confounds the Science, has been viewed more than four million times on Facebook.
Confounds the Science quite simply translates to: Trump and his ways confound logic and science. The lyrics neatly sum up his love for Fox News and Twitter, his denial of global warming and his inability to put words together in a logical sentence.
“Hello darkness, my old friend,
It’s time for him to tweet again,
But first he’ll have to check in with Fox News,
’Cause that’s the only place he gets his views,
That’s how things get planted in his brain,
Where they remain,
And it confounds the science.”
Listen to the original The Sound of Silence from 1964 (below):