#WATCH Aurangabad's DM Kanwal Tanuj says, " go sell your wife" to a person while addressing a public gathering on cleanliness (22.07) #Bihar

While promoting the government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Aurangabad’s District Magistrate Kanwal Tanuj may have gone a step too far. During a cleanliness drive in Jamhore village of the district in Bihar, he said that those who could not build a toilet at home for their wives should “sell” them.

“Due to lack of toilets, women get raped and harassed. It only costs Rs 12,000 for the construction of the toilet. Is 12,000 more than anyone’s wife’s dignity? Who can let wife get raped in return of Rs 12000?” Tanuj said, reported ANI.

He was allegedly responding to a query from a villager who said that he didn’t have money to build a toilet. “If this is your mentality, then go and sell your wife. Those who cannot build toilets should sell or auction their wives,” the DM emphasised, reportedly stirring up a controversy, with the Samajwadi Party asking for strict action against Tanuj.