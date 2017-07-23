Play

A few months ago, beer yoga was the new rage on the block. From alcohol-assisted exercise, yoga practitioners are now looking to animal therapy – care for a round of “goat yoga”?

Goat yoga is exactly what the name suggests – yoga with goats to keep you company. The yoga sessions take place at farms or barns, or even in studios, where you are surrounded by domesticated goats who climb on your back, nibble at your hands, or just want a cuddle or a snack.

It’s meant to combine the benefits of animal therapy with yoga “to bring laughter and joy”. Some say they find it hard to focus on the asanas, since they’re too busy playing with the animals. The trend, however, appears to attract even those who do not ordinarily like to exercise, but are quite taken in by the fun element of getting to engage with loveable animals.

Among other “offbeat” forms of yoga, death metal yoga, where practitioners growl instead of saying om, was in the news a couple of years ago (video below).

Now, obviously you can’t have so many whimsical versions of the ancient practice without a spoof. So here is how you do chicken nugget yoga (for when you are hungry and feeling guilty about not doing enough to get rid of your belly):