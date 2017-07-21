Play

For fans who grew out of their teens on Linkin Park’s music in the early 2000s, the reported suicide of the American rock band’s frontman Chester Bennington came as a shock. The massively successful band played its last concert with Bennington on July 6 in Birmingham.

In a video (above) filmed by a fan from a stage-side pit at the concert, he is seen in his element, running around the stage, as frantic fans cheer on. The band performed a 26-song set, ending with Bleed It Out from Minutes to Midnight. Watch the other clips that fans posted from the last gig:

Bennington led the nu-metal legends to incredible success with the release of their first album Hybrid Theory in 2000, which has gone down in history as the most successful debut album in the 21st century. Just before news of his death was announced, Linkin Park released the music video for the track Talking To Myself from their latest album One More Light. Watch the video below:

