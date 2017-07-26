Play

A moving advertisement about the first razor in the world designed for “assisted shaving” has a son reminiscing about how he viewed his father as a child. “I remember always looking at my dad’s arms back when I was eight or nine years old. He had arms like Popeye, he was a tugboat captain and I so admired his physique,” Kristian Rex recounts.

Now his father is old and immobile, unable to do most tasks without his son’s assistance. Rex narrates, sensitively, how this role reversal is changing the way he looks at his father – from an indestructible force, to a dependent.

Rex assists his father in grooming, bathing and even shaving. “It’s actually an honour to do that for your father, because he did it for me when I was a kid,” Rex says in the advertisement (above). When it comes to shaving, his father has very specific instructions for him and he has to be very careful not to hurt him.

The outcome is a moving advertising campaign for a specific type of razor that won the Gold Lion at the Cannes Health and Wellness Lions 2017.