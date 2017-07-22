Play

Say hello to the Int-Ball – a cute robot drone that was created by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). It is the first drone that records video with ease while moving in zero gravity, under control from Earth.

It is supposed to shoot photos and videos of astronauts at work at the International Space Station (ISS). So far, astronauts were expected to capture their own work on camera, taking away almost 10% of their working hours.

This impressive 3-D printed drone can move around on its own and is able to make real-time monitoring possible for flight controllers and researchers on the ground, according to JAXA. The media it collects can be fed back to the space station crew. And its super cute design is the icing on the cake.

The Int-Ball made its debut on the ISS in early June and is now undergoing several tests and verification.