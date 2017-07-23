Play

When you’re flying, how quickly do you tune out once the in-flight safety video comes on? They tend to be rather dull, and by now everyone who has ever flown knows where to find the life jacket and how to reach for the oxygen mask.

Some airlines, however, are not taking a chance, and getting creative in an effort to catch your attention. British Airways recently released a star-studded video (above) starring Sir Ian McKellan, Gordon Ramsay, Gillian Anderson, Chiwetel Ejiofor and others. The video follows comedian Asim Chaudhary as he holds “auditions” with these celebrities for a safety demonstration clip. It even features a surprise visit by the ever popular “Mr Bean” aka Rowan Atkinson.

Other airlines have gone the imaginative in-flight video route before. Air New Zealand comes up with interesting ones – like the one inspired by Lord of the Rings – on a regular basis. Just last week their new video (below) featuring Cuba Gooding and Katie Holmes went viral. It was inspired by Alice in Wonderland and though it may look like a tourism commercial for New Zealand, the trippy visuals are interspersed with safety instructions for passengers.

Other airlines have dabbled in a song-dance-routine, paid homage to Hollywood’s superheroes, and even got FC Barcelona on board. All for the sake of safety. And a bit of fun.

Watch them below:

